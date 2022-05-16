Let’s all join poaching fight

REVELATIONS by Centre for Environment Justice that there are between 4,000 and 6,000 active poachers in Kafue National Park alone is very distressing not only to wildlife defenders but all Zambians. What is so heart-breaking is the fact that wildlife poaching is not a new phenomenon in Zambia. It dates back to the 1950s, from which time to date over 90 percent of the country’s elephants have been killed. Estimates by experts indicate that in the 1980s, elephant numbers dropped from a quarter of a million to just 18,000. On the other hand, Zambia’s rhino population, which once stood at 12,000, was declared near-extinct in 1998. Most wild animals are found along three mighty rivers — Kafue, Luangwa and Zambezi — which are defining features of the country and offer unique aquatic habitats for a wide range of animals. On the river banks and floodplains, hippos, elephants and antelopes, such as the lechwe and sitatunga, roam. These remote wilderness areas set the stage for mesmerising animal encounters. Zambia has the same level of wildlife diversity as celebrated safari destinations such as South Africa, and Kenya and Tanzania in East Africa. Unfortunately, these habitats for flora and fauna are targets by unscrupulous people who ply in wild games for survival amid so many alternative livelihoods. Illegal hunting for bush meat and habitat loss stemming from indiscriminate deforestation for farming and charcoal production are noteworthy threats to Zambia’s biodiversity. That is why we agree with Centre for Environment Justice’s acclamation of the new dawn administration’s efforts, working with organisations like USAID and The Nature Conservancy, among others, in curbing poaching in the country. Yesterday, Centre for Environment Justice board chairperson Vincent Ziba was mesmerised that The Nature Conservancy is implementing the Eastern Kafue National Alliance project at US$21.3 million to heighten protection and management of wildlife, forests and fisheries in the eastern Kafue landscape. “We need more concerted efforts and it is important that we conserve wildlife,” Mr Ziba said in a statement. These are commendable efforts by The Nature Conservancy, and many other organisations can join hands with Government to rid the country of poaching. Wildlife conservation is an important venture because of the myriad paybacks derived from this natural resource. Zambia’s wildlife is the foundation of its tourism industry, now one of its biggest employers and foreign exchange earners. Wildlife plays a pivotal role in balancing the environment and provides stability to different processes of nature, which is hugely associated with humans for emotional and social reasons. It also helps preserve the animal and plant species from extinction. Wildlife conservation is necessary for preventing drought, new deserts, fires, as well as floods. Also, this sort of conservation ensures that future human and wildlife generations will be surrounded by nature, thereby loving it and understanding the significance of wildlife. On the economic front, there are multiple benefits associated with wildlife. The direct value of products like meat, hides, and trophies, and of activities such as tourism, research, and education conventionally form the immense economic benefits of wildlife. The wildlife sector has enormous potential to contribute to improved livelihoods and food security by generating revenues and producing valuable proteins at local, national and regional levels. Because of wildlife, people traverse the breadth and length of the globe to come to Zambia to view our animals. The colossal amounts of money they leave behind add a lot to the national Treasury.

Such funds are channelled to areas like financing health facilities, procurement of medicines, as well as financing educational essentials of the country. That is why we urge various organisations and individuals to join the fight against poaching. This noble cause should not be left to Government alone. All of us must have a role to play in ending the vice.