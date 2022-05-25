Let’s accept pardoned inmates

AS ZAMBIA joins the rest of the continent in commemorating Africa Freedom Day, otherwise known as Africa Day in other countries, 2,045 inmates are earmarked to leave correctional facilities. This follows President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to pardon inmates serving different jail terms after they were convicted of myriad criminal offences. The inmates, who in a couple of days will be walking to freedom after long periods of being incarcerated, have been serving various sentences in correctional facilities across the country. We applaud the head of State for his benevolence to free such a huge number of convicts, some of whom never even thought they would walk to freedom someday. The gesture by President Hichilema has numerous benefits not only to exonerated internees and their families but also to correctional facilities and the country at large. With Zambia’s correctional facilities being home to 25,242 jailbirds against their holding capacity of 9,150 offenders, the pardoning of 2,045 inmates will go a long way in decongesting reformatories. This is immensely significant because of the diseases bred in our penitentiaries as a result of overcrowding. The disease burden in correctional facilities has become even worse with the outbreak of COVID-19, which spreads rapidly in crowded places where physical distancing among people is unmanageable.

Prior to coronavirus, correctional facilities were breeding grounds for ailments like tuberculosis and even HIV and AIDS.

Although the discharge of 2,045 inmates will give Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) some relief, crowding in correctional facilities will still be there, hence the need for other measures to decongest reformatories. That is why we welcome the announcement by acting Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Ambrose Lufuma that ZCS is pushing for community sentencing for minor offenders as one of the ways of decongesting correctional facilities. And to the pardoned convicts, we have a message for you! Please, as you reintegrate into society, show everyone that you deserved to be forgiven by exhibiting exemplary conduct as this will enable society to easily accept you. Many times we have seen forgiven offenders slid back to their old habits of engaging in criminalities which see them get jailed again. Released inmates should not be kleptomaniacs beyond redemption, they should show society that they have reformed and are ready to start life anew after leaving incarceration facilities at the mercy of President Hichilema. Getting back to their old immoral lifestyles will be very disappointing to the head of State. We also urge society to wholeheartedly accept the released inmates and encourage them to forget about the past and start life afresh. It will not be beneficial to anyone if society rejects the pardoned detainees because this has potential to lure them back to illicit behaviours again.So, let us welcome back our colleagues with both hands and avoid any form of stigma against them but make them feel part of us once again. Other than just accepting them back, society should go a step further and help empower the former internees to enable them to engage in entrepreneurial endeavours to sustain themselves economically. This kind of empowerment could be in form of finances for them to start small businesses. And since they used to produce crops as inmates, they could be helped with inputs and land on which they can start farming for their survival.