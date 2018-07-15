Let us rebuild the market

KAPALA CHISUNKA and DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

FORTY-EIGHT hours after COMESA Market was gutted leaving hundreds of traders destitute, some of them have begun to pick the pieces by asking government to allow them to rebuild the market on their own.The highly emotional traders stressed that they are financially able to rebuild the market in less than a week if they are allowed to.

They want to get their business back on track.