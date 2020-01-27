Let us promote our own

Dear editor,

THE way other countries develop, it becomes silent government policy that all government utility vehicles are AUVIV, ambulances AUVIV.

You first promote your own before asking anybody else to support you.

Indians drive Mahindra and Tata.

The Chinese own GWM and most Chinese contractors come into the country with them.

Let’s pluck a leaf from that.

While we are at it, can somebody allow (Enock) Kavindele to build the North- West railway line.

PAUL KASONDE

Chingola