Let us make water visible everywhere

Access to clean water is a basic human right enshrined in the Bill of Rights of the Constitution.

That three million people in Zambia have no access to clean and portable water is not just a source of concern.

It is a matter of urgency, an emergency Government must attend to with a sense of urgency.

Most Zambians in rural and urban areas rely on shallow wells and streams to have access to water.

There is a clear and strong correlation between access to clean water and health and equally a demonstrable health-development nexus.

Lack of access to clean and portable water can cause diarrhoeal and other water-borne diseases.

Diarrhoeal diseases are the second leading cause of death in children under five years old. They are both preventable and treatable.

Each year diarrhoea kills around 525,000 children under five.

A significant proportion of diarrhoeal diseases can be prevented through safe drinking-water and adequate sanitation and hygiene.

Diarrhoeal diseases in turn increase the disease burden and the pressure on already strained financial resources.

Increasing the disease burden entails the State has to divert financial and other resources from other equally important sectors to address the disease burden.

Equally, lack of access to clean and portable water impacts negatively on national development as productive hours are diverted to the search for water.

Women and school-children, for example, will spend long hours in search of water at the expense of their education.

This leads to poor school attendance and performance as the pupils either miss classes or get tired from fetching water. Women have a lot of household chores to attend to, including gardening, sowing and baking.

Spending a lot of time looking for water reduces women’s productive hours to fight poverty at household and community levels.

Even when they find water, most of the time it is either from wells or streams and is usually contaminated.

Unsafe water will equally impact on children’s school attendance and performance due to frequent ailing.

Today, Zambia joins the global community in commemorating Water Week, with startling statistics of about three million Zambians not having access to safe water and good sanitation services.

Government is determined to address this situation.

Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Mike Mposha, who featured on the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC)’s Sunday Interview programme, said Government wants to ensure all Zambians have access to clean water and good sanitation services by 2030.

Coincidentally, Zambia wishes to attain the middle-income status by 2030, which is eight years from now.

That is why, according to Mr Mposha, Government is working towards ensuring that all stalled water projects above 80 percent are completed within the quickest possible time.

The country has running projects such as the Rural Water and Sanitation programme, which is designed to escalate the provision of water to rural and peri-urban areas while Water Trusts provide water and sanitation services to peri-urban areas under a Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company’s licence.

This is besides the work of several non-governmental organisations such as World Vision, Village Water and Water AID.

There are also a number of faith-based organisations reaching out to rural and peri-urban areas drilling water for free.

There is need to scale up these interventions, what with Government increasing Constituency Development Fund from K1.6 million to K25.7 million.

Members of Parliament and other well-wishers should commit to delivering water to rural areas where it is in short supply.

At its meeting in Rome, Italy, last week, United Nations-Water decided that ‘Groundwater: making the invisible visible’ shall be the theme for World Water Day 2022.

Zambians should hold hands in actualising this theme.

Water is life.

Clean and portable water is a prerequisite to good health and national development.