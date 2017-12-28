Let us make our cities attractive

Dear editor,

IT IS said Rwanda is growing at a fast rate having come from war and our leaders have repeatedly visited Rwanda, mostly our local government officials.

What lessons are we learning from such a country?

Are we seeing our Local Government officials changing our towns and cities to be looking more attractive and clean?

To the new districts, please let us engage good planners who can put up good plans so that we can have good infrastructure.

Zambia has known no war, therefore, we are supposed to be a reference point. We are not translating our peace into economic growth.

EVANS NGOMA

Lusaka