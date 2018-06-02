Let us help grow the arts industry

Dear editor,

ZENZELE Chulu is currently having a solo exhibition at the Henry Tayali hall in the Lusaka showgrounds.As BuyZed, we are keen in promoting locally-made goods and services for socio-economic growth.

Art pieces done on a canvas go for as much as K15,000. This is a big challenge for most ordinary Zambians to buy.

But if we employ economies of scale in promoting such talent, it can transform into huge employment creation and the price of one piece can come to as low as K250.

This art exhibition is active now.

As BuyZed on behalf of the artist we are appealing to funding organisations to help produce huge volumes of this art piece and help grow the industry.

EVANS KAZONGA NGOMA

Founder BuyZed campaign

Lusaka