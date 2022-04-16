Let unity reign beyond Easter- HH

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

AS ZAMBIANS celebrate Easter, President Hakainde Hichilema hopes the unity shared among citizens will be carried into every moment, knowing that everyone is with the resurrected Jesus Christ. Easter is a Christian festival and cultural holiday during which the resurrection of Jesus from the dead is commemorated. It is described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after the burial of Jesus following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary. In a message posted on his Facebook page yesterday, Mr Hichilema urged members of the public to celebrate Easter responsibly. "Mutinta [First Lady] and I wish you a happy Passion Week. We pray that you do have a safe