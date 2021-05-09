Let there be peace

WE AGREE with President Edgar Lungu’s counsel to all peace-loving Zambians to follow laid down guidelines of peaceful campaigns as August 12 general elections draw near.

Zambia is known beyond borders as a beacon of peace; no wonder some people coming from outside the country have found refuge here.

Zambia’s successive leaders have repeatedly preached love for one another, hence the slogan ‘One Zambia, One Nation’, to denote that we are actually one people despite different political affiliations.

This call is timely considering that we have witnessed gruesome attacks not only among rival political cadres, but sometimes from members of one family.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for construction of the Bible Gospel Church in Africa (BIGOCA) multipurpose facility in Barlastone Park in Lusaka yesterday, President Lungu repeated the call for peaceful campaigns.

It is clear that President Lungu acknowledges the important role the Church plays in fostering peace and unity in the country, thereby calling on it to take the lead.

“In this regard, I would like to implore the Church to pray for a peaceful general election and give counsel to all political players to ensure respect for the rule of law before, during and after the elections.

We are expected to be patriotic citizens and uphold our national motto of ‘One Zambia, One Nation’ for us to coexist during this period,” President Lungu said.

Zambia being a Christian nation cannot look elsewhere, but turn to the body of Christ each time we are faced with challenges that threaten our moral fabric.

Churches remain better avenues for broadcasting messages of peace considering the fact that most politicians and their cadres are at least members of one church or the other.

Just like we enter from the same doors in church without seeing the other person next to us in a particular political colour, so should it be before, during and after campaigns.

We are alive to the fact that it is not only violence that threatens the forthcoming general elections; the coronavirus pandemic is also real and deadly.

As campaigns start on Friday this week, politicians should also be mindful not to put people’s lives at risk by not adhering to coronavirus prevention measures.

True to the President’s word, politicians should seriously follow coronavirus guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and Electoral Commission of Zambia to prevent the spread of the deadly virus during the election period.

Considering the fact that this is the first time the country will be holding country-wide elections under the ‘new normal’, precautions must be adhered to at all costs.

Going by what happened in India, it was during a period such as one we are entering when a disaster of super-spreaders of the virus such as large gatherings was held, thereby triggering an overwhelming wave.

If India, with advanced mechanisms to fight the pandemic, could be adversely affected, Zambia should not drop guard to avoid the devastating effects.

We hope that just like the recent trend where various political parties have demonstrated peaceful and virtual hosting of events like conventions and launch of their manifestos, it is possible to repeat that feat during campaigns.

Let everyone who is involved in the political activities begin to think of how best they can contribute to peaceful elections.

As the Bible declares, “there is time for everything”, time for politicking, time for campaigning and time to once and for all settle down.