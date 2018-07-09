Let there be order during mayoral, council chairperson polls, directs Kampyongo

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has directed the Zambia Police Service to firmly deal with anarchists ahead of the July 26 Lusaka mayoral, council chairperson and local government elections.

Chilanga will be voting for a new council chairperson while local government elections are being held in various districts.

Mr Kampyongo said in an interview yesterday that the lawlessness which characterised the Chilanga parliamentary by-election should not be tolerated.

“It is very important to ensure that the Public Order Act, which is meant to regulate political activities and gatherings, is adhered to because it is the only law we have currently and it has to be respected as such,” he said.

Mr Kampyongo said his ministry received directives from President Edgar Lungu, in addition to its mandate,