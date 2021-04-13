Let the needy benefit

IT IS good that a vast majority of Churches and faith-based organisations appreciate the support Government continues to extend to them. Through the years, Government has given various forms of support to grow the churches. The measure of this support has had to be upped since the outbreak of COVID-19, which hit the churches’ finances really hard. With churches identified as highrisk areas, physical gathering had to be curtailed. It was largely because of this that the churches appealed for Government support. The Government has responded positively. Surprisingly, there are some who contend that this support is motivated by the up-coming elections. There can be nothing farther from the truth as this allegation. The churches,

like many other organisations and individuals, need help. Let them get it. This is why, even at global and regional levels, there has been unprecedented sympathy towards developing countries to overcome the impact of the coronavirus disease on the economies. World Bank, European Union, African Development Bank (AfDB), multilateral and bilateral partners such as China, the United Kingdom and the United States of America

have come to the aid of Government by offering financial and material support. Government has reciprocated the gesture from cooperating partners

by putting in place incentives to help companies and individuals overcome the impact of COVID-19 crisis. Government started by setting aside K10 billion through the Bank of Zambia under the Targeted Medium-Term Refinancing Facility to offer liquidity support to eligible Financial Service Providers for onward support to various players in identified sectors of the economy which would otherwise struggle to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. Government, with the help of AfDB, has helped communities in Zambia acquire goods worth around $450,000 since mid-2020 to cushion vulnerable people from the impact of COVID-19. In July last year, Government launched the COVID-19 Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) programme through the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security with technical support from the United Nations agencies, namely (United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and World Food Programme (WFP) and non-governmental organisations (Plan International, ChildFund and Zambia Red Cross Society). It is, therefore, important for citizens and organisations alike to bring themselves to speed about Government’s COVID-19 incentives. Awareness helps citizens and organisations to position themselves to benefit and mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Mixed reactions to the K50 million COVID-19 empowerment fund from the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs shows that most

individuals and organisations are not aware, or choose to misinterpret the reason behind the support. Due to the general elections coming on August 12, some people and organisations have perceived the K50 million COVID-19 empowerment fund from the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs as a bribe designed to lure the churches, religious and faith-based organisations to the ruling party, Patriotic Front. Yet the empowerment programme is part of Government’s mandate to create a safety net for its stakeholders to achieve socio-economic development.

Government has established various empowerment avenues to create resilience among the youth, women and the differently abled. Such support has been extended to tanker drivers and artists. COVID-19 has not spared churches, religious and faith-based organisations. When churches, religious and

faith-based organisations stopped congregating at the peak of COVID-19, most of them lost their sources of income as members stopped giving tithes, offerings and first fruits. Most members of churches, religious and faith-based organisations were also hit hard by COVID-19 as they were either laid

off or lost bread winners. It is in this regard that Government ,in February this year, realising the plight of the religious and faithbased organisations, launched a K50 million empowerment programme to help reduce the impact COVID-19 has caused on the operations of these organisations.

It is for the good of the needy, like the 400 churches that have applied for help, not those that contend they are comfortable enough.