Let the games begin

ROBINSON KUNDA, Casablanca, Morocco

PAST performance suggests that Zambia should not overly raise its expectations at its athletes joining over 7,000 others from all the 54 countries for the 12th edition of the African Games, which run until August 31.

However, the athletes should know that a good performance here provides them with a chance to enter the record books, especially that the country has been deprived of success at major international events.