Let prayer day bring healing

THE unity exhibited yesterday by various church denominations during the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation showed that people value peace and unity over political differences.

There is nothing more important for a country than people rising above partisan interests to cement sinews that hold the nation together.

In effect, the decision by the new government to maintain the day as declared few years ago by the then President Edgar Lungu shows the restraint by the leadership to avoid perpetuating political antagonism around matters relating to people’s beliefs in God.

Zambia is a Christian nation and any differences over matters of Christianity have the potential to give room to other influences that may not be desirable to the nation.

Yesterday’s event should trigger continuous connection with God so that the country can completely heal from political tension and socio-economic challenges.

The Church should continuously engage political leaders on national issues without taking political sides, a situation which had threatened unity both in the Church and political arena during the August 12 general elections.

Although people would have loved to see the former President during the prayers at Showgrounds, it was gratifying to see leaders of other political parties in attendance.

We urge the Church to own the day so that there is no speculation in future about political motives using corporate prayer as a means to win support.

There is no idea which is outside man, but what is important is for people to build on one another’s good intentions to foster unity.

Politicians have a duty going forward to see to it that there is no more antagonism over the day of national prayer because doing so will divide both their followers and the Church.

This day is a reminder to every citizen that there are things people can do within their power but there are challenges which need divine intervention for a solution.

The President, through Vice-President Mutale Nalumago, put it categorically yesterday that there is need for people to pray as a nation for God to heal our land.

“We need to forgive others first, we must seek mutual understanding and love for one another. We must strive to attain a prosperous Zambia,” the President said.

It is our hope that people will continue praying to God for national healing beyond the day of prayer.

Everyone should take heed of President Hichilema’s call that we should conduct ourselves in a manner befitting this special day.

The day will lose meaning if people continue to hold grudges against each other after promising God to repent and reconcile.

While we cannot rule out political differences because of competition to lead the nation, politicians should thrive to avoid hate speech, which is a recipe for violence.

If there is anything politicians need to borrow from the day of prayer, it is that they need to practise the Christianity of forgiveness.

The country needs to start on a new slate after having experienced a lot of challenges induced by politics and COVID-19 over the last two years.

We also urge individual Christian denominations not to wait for another day of prayer next year but they should continue praying for peace and unity in the country.

As the embodiment of the Church, congregations have a critical role to play in making sure that the day of prayer remains devoid of politics.

A double thumbs-up to the clergy who organised the event amidst mixed feelings from the general populace.

Their efforts have paid off in bringing peace-loving Zambians together and ending the debate on whether the day of prayer is worth maintaining or not.