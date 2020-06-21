Let peasants benefit first

NEWS that Government has released K1 billion to enable the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to buy maize from farmers this year must be music to the agro-industry.

It doesn’t get better than this for many farmers in rural areas who since the outbreak of COVID-19 have been pondering how they would reinvest in agriculture.

The release of funds to FRA for maize purchase comes at a better time when concerns begin to mount about some unscrupulous traders exploiting farmers in rural areas.

The other concern is that the delay in FRA buying maize from farmers would have given rise to people smuggling the produce to neighbouring countries where they feel they can quickly fetch a higher price.

Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba said FRA is expected to disburse the K1 billion to selected commercial banks countrywide so that eligible farmers can access the money after supplying their maize to FRA.

The one million metric tonnes target worth K2.2 billion is sufficient to give farmers a chance to benefit from the K110 a bag offer by FRA and avoid dealing with unscrupulous buyers who might just want to exploit them.

It should be noted also that some farmers have been swindled out of their money by dishonest buyers who use counterfeit money to purchase maize from unsuspecting farmers in rural areas.

The release of the funds for maize purchase, therefore, provides some level of security to eligible farmers who will sell to FRA.

A double thumbs-up to Government for releasing the money in good time despite the impact of COVID-19 on the country’s economy.

The time to start preparing fields for the next farming season is not too far away and farmers need to sell their produce now to quickly invest back into their farming activities.

Being Zambia’s staple food, it’s important that FRA promptly mops up all the maize before it is smuggled to neighbouring countries and lead to shortages back home.

Not too long ago the country experienced a shortage of mealie-meal and price hikes because millers claimed they did not have enough maize.

Given Government’s move to release funds for maize purchase, the onus is on farmers to prepare their maize for sale but also leave some for consumption.

Year in and year out there are calls of relief food in rural areas mostly because a lot of peasant farmers sell all their maize.

The need to eat is as important as the need for money, which is why farmers should balance their priorities even as they seize the opportunity to sell maize to FRA.

Farmers should also take cognisance of the fact that by selling to Government, they are securing food reserves for the country and averting mealie meal price hikes in the country.

It will not do the country good to see farmers who are subsidised by Government selling maize to unscrupulous buyers who in turn sell the produce outside the country.

As much as the country at some point exports maize to other countries in the region, it should not be taken as a yardstick by farmers to indiscriminately sell maize outside our borders.

Rural peasant farmers should realise that the very relief food which they ask for when they have sold all their maize is expected to come from the same maize FRA is buying from them to create some reserves.

We reiterate our commendation of farmers for producing a bumper maize harvest this year.

A total production of 3,387,469 metric tonnes of maize in the 2019/2020 season is no mean achievement compared to the 2,004,389 produced during the 2018/2019 crop season.

We urge FRA to put measures in place so that the purchased maize does not go to waste in satellite depots.

The money Government releases to improve food security in the country should not go to waste because of poor handling of the produce at satellite depots.

It is also important that FRA prioritises the peasant farmers in buying and actually paying for the maize.

It would be wrong to have commercial farmers, who are better placed to sell their produce elsewhere, be the ones queueing up at FRA.

Let the peasant farmers be the ones to benefit first.