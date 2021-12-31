Let peace prevail during by-elections

THE simmering political tension ahead of the January 20, 2022 by-election in Lusaka’s Kabwata constituency is worrying.

Will political cadres ever learn to practise issue-based campaigns without shedding blood? It is sad to hear that rival groups of cadres are already locking horns in acts of violence even before the wounds of the August 12 general election get healed.

Political players in the Kabwata by-election should refrain from injuring innocent people during political campaigns.

The last elections provided valuable lessons about how political violence can rob families of their breadwinners and deepen divisions in the country. People have not forgotten the brutal killing of two Patriotic Front cadres in Kanyama Township and the beating to death of North-Western Province PF chairperson Jackson Kungo on polling day. A lot of innocent Zambians in other parts of the country were caught up in the political skirmishes, some of whom have been left incapacitated. We urge the main political parties, the PF and UPND, to tame their cadres ahead of the by-elections so that people can go to choose their preferred candidates in a peaceful environment. Cadres should bear in mind that voters no longer depend on political intimidation to vote, but they are wise enough to distinguish between jokers and those with a heart to serve the people. We have said before that political parties must practise issue-based politics so that the electorate can make informed decisions on the party they would want to vote for. It is unfortunate that in most cases cadres fail to sell their candidates because they spend more time fighting to mark their territories. We implore political leaders to stamp their authority so that cadres do not scare away people from voting for their preferred candidates. Any political violence during the by-election will only promote voter apathy, especially that people are election-fatigued, having come from the tense August 12 polls. Zambia is known to the world as a peaceful nation which cherishes democracy. Therefore, the country cannot afford to lose its reputation because of violence during a by-election in one constituency. We also call for peace during campaigns in local government by-elections in Liangati ward in Senanga in Western Province and Sokontwe ward in Milenge district in Luapula Province. Those who perpetrate political violence need to understand that tolerance of views is the hallmark of plural politics. Democracy can only thrive in an environment where political parties and their members respect each other’s space in the political arena. Senseless antagonism among political cadres works against the tenets of democracy, which are important for inclusiveness in decision-making.

All candidates in the forthcoming by-elections must give each other chance during campaigns so that people can listen to their manifestos without fearing to get caught up in violence. The UPND cadres have a chance to prove to PF supporters that politics can be practised in a civil manner without having to shed blood. President Hakainde Hichilema’s stance against cadreism also advocates for civility in the way politics are conducted, which must be upheld. There is also need for all those taking part in the forthcoming by-elections to take heed of Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba’s call for peaceful campaigns.

The police should not be blamed when they take action on political cadres perpetrating violence because it is their duty to maintain law and order. Cadres should desist from daring the police because by so doing they will also be endangering the lives of innocent residents who may have nothing to do with political interests. People of Kabwata want to vote in a peaceful manner.

Equally, cadres should give residents in Liangati ward in Senanga and Sokontwe ward in Milenge chance to decide who to vote for without being coerced through violence. The police must decisively deal with anyone inciting violence during campaigns regardless of which party is doing so. In the previous regime, political cadres got away with it because they considered themselves untouchable by virtue of their party being in power. We urge the UPND cadres not to replicate this attitude among their ranks for the sake of peace as espoused by President Hichilema.