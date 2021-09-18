Let Makewane play

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

THREE months after his death, Moses Sakala will tomorrow pay tribute to his long-term musical partner Levy in a live concert online. Levy, who together with Moses, formed the Sakala Brothers and went on to experience major success both locally and internationally before splitting after 25 years in 2014, died on June 18 at the age of 50 and was buried three days later on what could have been his 51st birthday at Lusaka’s Memorial Park. He had tested positive to COVID-19 on June 1 this year. Following his death, Moses struggled for words to describe his friend with whom he released some hits such as Kumawa, Sandra, Ndina Babaika, Tolilo Vovo and Puteni Chimwela, a bittersweet tribute to the Zambia national soccer team. But during burial, he paid an emotional tribute to his friend calling him a five-star general of the Zambian music industry. However, tomorrow’s tribute will be a lot more different. This will involve performances, and as you can guess, a number of their hits are likely to be performed. But there will be no need to flock to any venue as the show is online. Perhaps, an online show is ideal for it affords anyone with interest in the show an opportunity to see Moses paying tribute with a performance. Dubbed Levy Sakala Tribute – Premium Livestream Concert, tickets are available online for only one dollar for those using a Visa card. For those using mobile money in Zambia, charges have been pegged at K5. For those in South Africa and are using MTN, charges are R15.

While there was disappointment from fans at the initial split of the Sakala Brothers, there was also understanding and respect for Levy’s decision to walk away from the group. “I went through a near death experience and as such I have decided to dedicate my life to God who saw me through,” Levy, who opted to be singing with the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) choir, explained. “The Sakala Brothers has been there for a long time and I wish them success but I have decided to choose God.”

Despite the departure of Levy, there was no end to the Sakala Brothers with Moses going on to keep the music alive while performing under his name. As a solo artiste, Moses has released a double album titled Madaliso and Mr. Moses Sakala, perhaps meant to introduce him as a soloist. There is a lot of familiarity on the album – social commentary, pulsating drum beats and provocative ballads. Even as a soloist, Moses can CLICK TO READ MORE