Let IDC and ZCCM-IH have stake in any company – Habazoka

ECONOMICS Association of Zambia (EAZ) president Lubinda Haabazoka has urged Government to allow the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and ZCCM-IH to own shares in any company which will invest in oil drilling in Gwembe if the resource is commercially viable in the district.

Dr Haabazoka said in an interview that it is important that IDC and ZCCM-IH have ownership in the oil company so that the foreign exchange can remain in the country.

"We hope the prospects of oil in Gwembe are commercially viable as this will help our economy greatly and