Lest you forget

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

RE-ELECTED at the start of the year after beating lone contender Emmanuel Munaile, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga had an eventful first year of his second term. Chipolopolo’s failures continued to weigh down heavily on his administration. But what else happened last year? Delayed elective agm takes off After much delay owing to issues that had engulfed FAZ, the elective annual general meeting was held in Livingstone, with Kamanga squaring it off against former national team vice-captain and FAZ vice-president Munaile. The incumbent managed to poll 57 votes, 28 better than Munaile. This was the first election being held under the revised FAZ constitution which also saw the executive have 13 members, the president, his vice, the women’s representative and 10 committee members.

Resignation calls

Just eight months into his four-year term, Kamanga had to contend with calls from former executive committee member Mwansa Mbulakulima to resign from his post. Failing to come to terms with Chipolopolo’s dismal showing that saw them make missing major tournaments a norm, Mbulakulima wrote to Kamanga asking him to vacate Football House. The former Milenge Member of Parliament also accused Kamanga of dividing the Zambian football family. “From the day you were elected as FAZ president, on March 20, 2016, Zambians have waited with high expectations of your ability to deliver positive results by a well-sold campaign you fronted,” Mbulakulima’s letter read in part. “Mr Kamanga, please accept my request for you to resign forthwith in the interest of Zambian football.” Mbulakulima’s call was echoed by another former FAZ executive committee member, Henschel Chitembeya. However, Kamanga did not respond to the calls directly, leaving it to FAZ vice–president Justin Mumba to deal with the matter. “The FAZ executive committee finds it strange that Mr Mbulakulima singled out Mr Kamanga in a 13-member executive committee on the performance of the Chipolopolo when the problems are multi-faceted,” Mumba said. “FAZ manages five men’s national teams – U15, U17, U20, U23 and Chipolopolo – while they additionally manage three women’s national teams – U17, U20 and Copper Queens. The normal scorecard of judging the executive should be on the performance of all the national teams. “The FAZ executive committee that was elected in February 2021 comprises 13 elected officials that manage the game collectively. The executive is only in its eighth month of their four-year mandate and would be happy to be judged after that period.” RB’s calls for indaba An ardent follower of Zambian football, former President Rupiah Banda made a call to FAZ to hold an indaba aimed at discussing issues affecting the game. “If it is money for this conference, I am sure the Zambian leadership, the business people, people like myself will go out of our way to meet the desire but not for acrimony but for unity, otherwise we can forget about football, we will be a banana republic of football,” the former FAZ vice-president said. FAZ took note of the many concerns CLICK TO READ MORE