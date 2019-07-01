Lest we forget our heroes

VERNON MWAANGA, Lusaka

EVERY country goes through generational change and this is how human history has been since time immemorial. The danger this change poses, is that part of the history is often forgotten by the younger generation, particularly in countries like ours, where our past is not so well documented, to put it mildly.

The occasion of Heroes and Unity public holiday, is supposed to give us an opportunity to reflect and remember our many unsung heroes in our villages, towns and cities, who made tremendous sacrifices for our country, to get to where it is or where it ought to be.

These are men, women and young people, who went beyond the call of duty, to serve, rescue and innovate. Some of these people were freedom fighters, ordinary citizens, professionals, business people, farmers, students and housewives among others.