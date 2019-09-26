Analysis: JACK MWEWA

ZAMBIA can pick lessons from China’s collective efforts to economic recovery by committing to practical theories that involve everybody to uplift everyone.

Key to the Chinese government’s economic recovery programmes are two projects – one is that of poverty alleviation and the other is that of care for the environment.

Such programmes might sound irrelevant to economic recovery. However, the theory is that a nation where more citizens live above the poverty line is likely to prosper.

The more economically-sound citizens a nation has, the more stable it is, and the truth is that wealth lies in the soil.

It is also true that environmental degradation has a direct impact on economic drivers like agriculture, forestry and animal husbandry.