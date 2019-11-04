Leroy Gomes dethrones Muna Jr as rally champ

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

NDOLA-BASED driver Leroy Gomes yesterday won his debut National Rally Championship title after dethroning perennial title holder Muna Singh Junior, who finished the final round in second position.

Gomes, navigated by his wife Urshilla, has been leading this year's competition from the first leg and sealed his 2019 victory after winning the Motul Rally, which was the final round in Chisamba yesterday.