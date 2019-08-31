Legacy of Omelo Mumba

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

IF PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu had not issued a message of condolences, perhaps few people would have even heard of her death.

Veronica Mumba, who died at the age of 92 at her daughter’s home in Lusaka’s Rhodes Park, was a freedom fighter in her own right. She was once part of the UNIP all-powerful central committee and was honoured for the role she played in the country’s struggle.

“The passing on of Ms Mumba is yet a [another] reminder of the reducing numbers of men and women who sacrificed for us to enjoy the freedom that we have today,” President Lungu said in a statement issued by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

Other tributes followed.

Freedom fighters Mama Betty Chilunga described Ms Mumba as a strong freedom fighter who contributed greatly to the liberation of the country.