Legacy complete with Luapula honour – Matete

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Samfya

ATHLETICS legend Samuel Matete says his legacy is complete after he was honoured by the Luapula Province administration for his contribution to the sport.

And soccer icon Kalusha Bwalya has urged upcoming athletes to embrace hard work if they are to reach or surpass Matete’s achievements.

Speaking on the sidelines of the marathon held under the theme dubbed the Samfya Summerfest, Matete said it is a rare privilege to be honoured in his homeland