Left to themselves

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AFTER the Blida humiliation, the Chipolopolo can probably do with some home comforts, but on arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport from Algeria on Saturday, they discovered indeed success has many fathers while failure is an orphan.

There was no single official from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to receive them, with only Zambia Sports Fans Association (ZASPOFA) strongman Peter Makembo and his brass band on hand to offer support to the team.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/