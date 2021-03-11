Leave the judges alone

THE Zambian judiciary is one of the most respected in Africa. It has produced eminent lawyers and judges who have gone on to serve regional bodies within the continent as well as the International Criminal Court in The Hague, which is governed by an international treaty called the Rome Statute. The ICC is the world’s first permanent international criminal court.

Given the credentials of the judiciary as the beacon in the region and beyond, it is unfair to suggest that these noble men and women could be compromised. If attempts to do so are being made, a picture should not be painted as if the judges are part of this scheme.

It is, therefore, commendable that the governing Patriotic Front (PF) has distanced itself from remarks made by one of their own that some members of the opposition political parties are planning to bribe judges.

More gratifying is the fact that the PF has gone further to defend the judiciary against any direct or implied accusations.

As PF secretary general Davies Mwila said yesterday, the ruling party “believes in the rule of law and the doctrine of separation of powers”.

Indeed it is important that the governance pillar of ‘the rule of law’ is independent so that its decisions are not influenced by any outsider. This is what ensures acceptance of decisions.

The role of the judiciary in Zambia, like in other parts of the world, is to interpret the supreme laws of the land as spelt out in the republican Constitution.

The judiciary is also the guarantor of the fundamental rights of citizens. That is why people and organisations who are aggrieved go to the judiciary.

Therefore, being the institution rightly deemed as a sanctimonious pillar of the State, the independence of the judiciary in Zambia remains of utmost importance for the country’s socio-economic development.

Judges have the privilege of interpreting the law during the course of giving their judgments in various cases.

The PF is not known to attack the bench and so the decision by its senior officials to come out strongly against one of their own is indeed commendable.

The party appreciates that an independent judiciary is critical to the dispensation of justice in the country.

This is because unfair attacks on judges do not only undermine judicial independence but the rule of law as well.

People should not take advantage of the fact that judges do not respond to such criticisms.

Attacks or unjustified criticism of the judiciary could cause loss of confidence in the courts of law and in the men and women who dispense justice. This should not be allowed to happen. The judiciary must be protected for its members to carry out their responsibilities without undue distractions.

It must be realised too that not all court decisions can go in your favour. So when a verdict is against you, don’t blame it on the judges. Their role, as stated, is to interpret the law as it currently is.

Again, the PF deserves commendation for accepting this fact. Unlike some other political players, the PF accepts judgments and lives with the outcomes.

This PF stance is demonstrated in a recent Constitutional Court judgment in which former ministers who continued to serve in Government after dissolution of Parliament were ordered to pay back to Government their earnings.

This obviously was a hard decision to swallow for the ministers, but the party in power accepted the outcome and complied.

Somewhat strangely, there are some citizens who still seem unable to appreciate this fact and would want to keep a matter on the national agenda even after the highest court of appeal has made a ruling.

A case in point is that of eligibility for President Edgar Lungu to contest the presidency in the August 12, 2021 elections. The Constitutional Court has made a ruling on this matter, yet there are some ‘know it all’ citizens who contend that the matter must be reopened. Such should not be tolerated.

Let the judiciary do their work without hindrance. Don’t dent their hard-earned respected reputation.