Leave politics, HH told

HENRY SINYANGWE, Lukashya

PATRIOTIC Front deputy national mobilisation chairman Geoffrey Mwamba has advised United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema to leave politics and concentrate on his businesses because he will never ascend to Zambia’s Presidency.

During campaign meetings for PF candidate George Chisanga in Lukashya Constituency’s Chumba Ward, Mr Mwamba, who is deputy campaign manager, urged the electorate not to vote for a UPND candidate because they will never see development in their area.

Mr Mwamba, popularly known as GBM, challenged the electorate in Lukashya to choose George Chisanga to ensure development in the area.

"Show your power through the ballot, Hakainde Hichilema should just continue to do business as political leadership is not his