Leather industry: Sleeping giant needing push

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE leather industry has been identified as a money spinner.

It has potential to contribute to economic development in the country.

With global demand for leather products expected to grow by 8.3 percent between 2020 and 2023 due to increased demand for trendy handbags, premium leather wallets and other products, there is need to fully exploit the industry.

Endowed with livestock populations and renewable raw material sources, Zambia has the capacity to tap into the sub-sector, thus earning the country revenue and contributing to job creation.

It is for this reason that the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry has launched the Zambia leather value chain strategy running from 2015 to 2024 to transform the industry to be among the top ten sub-sectors with regard to competitiveness by 2025.

The strategy is facilitated by the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa Leather and