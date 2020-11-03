Leather clusters on move

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

FOR ten years, David Mukuka repaired shoes on a street in Chingola.

For him, it was just about how many customers would bring their torn shoes for repair daily so that he could put food on the table.

Mr Mukuka had plans to grow his shoe repair business and at no time did he ever dream of making shoes from scratch but as the adage goes, ‘God will give you more than what you ask for’.

“Through the cluster, I am now able to make shoes, something I thought I would never do. I together with other members are making quality shoes that can even meet the export market,” he said in an interview recently.

A team from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry and Cotton Association of Zambia has been monitoring the performance of cotton and leather clusters on the Copperbelt and in Kabwe.

The Chingola Leather Cluster, which produces safety boots, shoes, slippers and belts, is one of the beneficiaries of the European Union (EU) Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Adjustment Facility.

The facility seeks to support trade facilitation, cotton and leather and leather products value chains in CLICK TO READ MORE