Learners should work hard

IT IS inspiring to hear that the Grade Nine progression rate has increased from 53.07 percent last year to 54.49 percent this year. Those who have made it to Grade 10 have every reason to celebrate their achievements especially that most of them had to study under difficult circumstances due to COVID-19 school closures last year. This also goes to show that teachers worked hard to ensure that the pupils’ performance improved overall despite the challenges they had with teaching online.

We cannot take away from the efforts the pupils themselves put in by studying hard to ensure that they passed Grade 10 this year. But at the same time it is worrying that mathematics is still the same old ‘ghost’ for many pupils in the country. The general dislike for maths among pupils needs to be addressed by teachers. Although many of their parents would confess that maths was not their cup of tea during their school days, there is need for educationists to build interest in the subject among the learners of today. There is no excuse for the pupils not to do well in maths in this digital era where there are more options for them to enhance their knowledge in the subject through tutorials on Internet. E-learning provides an alternative to the challenges of pupil-teacher ratio in many schools in the country, which understandably makes one-on-one teaching especially in maths difficult. The 44.5 percent pass rate in mathematics, which is the lowest compared to the highest in design and technology at 95.8 percent, should worry maths teachers as well because obviously the subject has greater input in technological skills. It is difficult to understand how a pupil can do well in technical subjects and perform poorly in maths.

Without sounding judgemental on the issue as far as teachers are concerned, we urge learners to pull up their socks and show interest in mathematics. What is important for every slow learner in this subject is to ask the teacher as many questions as possible until they catch up. Parents also have a big role to play in the education of their children, not only by providing books and uniforms but also in terms of encouragement in subjects where learners have deficiencies. Some parents do not even bother to check their children’s school work, including finding time to see their grade teachers to understand the challenges the children face at school. However, credit also goes to government for ensuring that learners did not lose much in terms of lessons last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. In this regard, we urge the Ministry of Education to put measures in place which will guarantee continuous learning for pupils when schools re-open despite surging cases of COVID-19 in the country. Not everyone can afford online lessons, especially children in rural areas, who depend on face to face discourse with their teachers for most of their educational needs. Nonetheless, we commend Government for giving priority through CDF to the education of vulnerable children, particularly in rural areas. This gesture is well thought more so that this year the country has recorded a 100 percent pass rate at Grade Seven level, where all the 409,441 pupils who sat for their examinations last year have progressed to Grade Eight. With this achievement, free education in government schools comes in handy given the challenges families have had to go through amid COVID-19 throughout last year. We cannot forget to congratulate all those who have made it to Grade Eight and encourage them to work extra hard considering that they are entering a different phase in their educational journey. Although the tugging of everyone who sat for Grade Seven exams to Grade Eight may have raised mixed feelings among citizens, we believe this fits in well with the Government’s vision of providing education to every child.

However, the onus is on the pupils to prove themselves worthy of being in Grade Eight despite what some of them may not really have grasped while in primary school. We implore learners who have passed to Grade Eight to maintain their commitment and discipline considering that they are entering uncharted territory where temptations of doing drugs with some children are higher. We further urge parents to support their children with everything that is required so that their efforts to get to this point are not frustrated by their failure to buy books or uniforms. Once again, we would like to say congratulations to all those who have made it to Grade Eight and 10.