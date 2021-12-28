Learn to pay back

TALES about cooperatives, youth and women’s movements failing to pay back loans obtained for various business activities are the order of the day in Zambia. It is common to hear that individuals or groups such as cooperatives have defaulted on loans either to Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC), Development Bank of Zambia (DBZ) or Youth Empowerment Fund. A case in point is one in which 11 cooperatives that got over K1.7 million from CEEC to set up aquaculture projects but they abandoned the projects. These cooperatives will have their contracts terminated for abrogating terms and conditions.

The latest Auditor General’s report has shown that 11 cooperatives got K1,747,162 in September 2019 but failed to operationalise the projects. As of June this year, the contracts had not been terminated and the money had not been recovered.

Often times, individuals and groups go to public institutions with good intentions: to boost their businesses. But after getting the money, the first thing they do is divert the resources to non-business ventures. Groups either share the money among the devious members or embark on businesses they think have a chance for quicker returns, such as the notorious pyramid schemes. Some individuals first use most of the money on shopping for personal items and merry-making. They begin to get serious with their businesses when time to liquidate the loans nears. By then, it would be too late to make the kind of money needed to liquidate the loans. They then start asking for a moratorium of six or 12 months, which in turn increases the interests and ultimately leads to defaults. Some individuals get DBZ, CEEC and youth or women empowerment loans with the atrocious mentality of pocketing the money with no intentions of paying back. Others who are politically connected get the loans believing that they will somehow be protected from being pursued by the institutions from which they got the money.

DBZ, CEEC and other well-intended Government empowerment schemes suffer from poor underwriting policies as they fail to project the failure rate of the loanees. There is also the aspect of the country having a lot of unproductive labour as most workers are both not hardworking and lack innovation. For them to work, they have to be micro-managed because they cannot simply work on their own. There is also too much insincerity among the workforce, leading to pilferage and businesses failing to generate profit. It is hoped that the new dawn administration has taken stock of all the traits that cause most Zambian entrepreneurs to fail to pay back loans as it plans to begin disbursing the much- improved Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to the country’s 156 constituencies. Part of the K25.7 million is earmarked for empowerment of youths and women as a job creation strategy. Much as there is goodwill by Government, it should be noted that past administrations such as Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) and Patriotic Front (PF) offered empowerment funds through the DBZ, CEEC and youth/women ministries. Lessons learnt from MMD and PF should help the new dawn administration to streamline its loan portfolios in such a way that youths, women and cooperatives demonstrate capacity to utilise the funds. There is need for training of cooperative members, youths and women in business proposal writing and utilisation of the funds. There is also need to replicate success stories such as the Tony Elumelu Foundation, which disburses seed money to deserving beneficiaries after a series of mentorship and networking sessions. Applicants should have genuine capacity to identify business opportunities.