Dear editor,

I HAVE heard and read about some politicians attempting to ridicule the donation of fire engines sourced by the First Lady as a donation from the City of Los Angeles in the United States of America.

To me this clearly shows that these are politicians who don’t appreciate efforts others are making to help vulnerable citizens.

This also indicates that despite being supposedly comfortable in their personal lives, these politicians and their surrogates would not spare any of their personal resources or assets to help others.

That being the case, they would be wrong people to lead the country.

The country needs people who appreciate what others do, especially when such an effort supplements Government’s responsibilities to the society.

The country also needs people who use their influence for the good of those that need help.

These fire engines may not be the state of the art machines, but they certainly would serve certain needs in various parts of Zambia.

It is better to have these than nothing at all, as is the case in many parts of the country.

Similarly, those trying to ridicule this donation ought to know that if they, for instance, give some of their old but still usable suits to the needy, the gesture should be appreciated and not ridiculed.

Let’s learn to appreciate.

SUSAN