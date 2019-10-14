Learn the art of swimming – ZASU

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Amateur Swimming Association (ZASU) has implored people to develop interest in swimming because apart from being a sport, it is also a life- saving skill.

ZASU held its inaugural FINA Aquatics in Lusaka on Saturday to sensitise people on the need to protect water bodies and the importance of learning to swim.

ZASU midlands representative Chansa Musonda said the one-day event was also meant to teach people the survival skills in water