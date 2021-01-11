Leaking condoms recalled

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

DEFECTIVE condoms and gloves supplied by Honeybee Pharmacy have been recalled from Medical Stores Limited (MSL) and health facilities countrywide.

Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) says the Zambia Bureau of Standards found the male condoms non-complaint with acceptance criteria for hang and roll, bursting volume, length and package integrity.

ZAMRA director general Bernice Mwale said in a letter dated January 7, 2021 and addressed to Honeybee Pharmacy managing director Zakir Motala that the condoms should be withdrawn within 14 days.

“You are further required to submit to the authority a detailed report to the recall process,” Mrs Mwale said.

She has further directed Honeybee to avail the authority a detailed report indicating quantities of the affected products and