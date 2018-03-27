Leah Heygate wins national motocross championship

SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

AFRICAN champion Leah Heygate on Sunday won the 2018 women category of the national motocross championship first round at Leopards Moto Park in Lusaka.

Heygate, who amassed 80 points from four races, was followed by Shamillah King, who had 64 points while Kaylee Price settled for the third place after collecting 56 points.

In the MX1 category, Bruce Fussel emerged victorious after gathering 77 points with Jean-Luc Le-Chet claiming second position on 66 points while Ross Shiel, who managed 52 points, finished third.

Scott Heygate won the MX2 category after collecting 80 points while national women's champion Leah was second with..