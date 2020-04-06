League to be decided on-field

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) league manager Brian Mulenga says the Super Division will be decided on the pitch regardless of the time it resumes.

The league has been suspended indefinitely following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), which has also decimated other global sporting calendars.

Mulenga said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that it will be unfair to make a decision based on the current league standings because some teams have not played an equal number of games.

“We have to continue regardless of when the league resumes. If you look at the league table now, teams have not played equal number of CLICK TO READ MORE