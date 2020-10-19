League restart date not set

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

WHILE the season-opening Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield between Nkana and Indeni is set for this Saturday, there is no definite date for the commencement of the Zambia Premier League.

A circular dated October 16, 2020 issued by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala to all Premier League, National Division One and provincial leagues clubs gives deadlines for player registration but there is no restart date for the league, with the letter only saying ‘to be advised’.

Initially, FAZ had indicated that the Super League was scheduled to start in the last week of October after the Charity Shield on