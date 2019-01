ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZANACO 4 ARROWS 1

ZANACO started their campaign for the Super Division title with an impressive display beating Red Arrows 4-1at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka yesterday.

Midfielder Rusike Tafadzwa broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark after finishing off a Chitiya Mususu cross and beat Arrows goalkeeper Ken Muma.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/