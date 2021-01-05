LCCI, Trade Kings, ZAM upbeat of successful 2021

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

THE outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown in most countries created challenges for the manufacturing industry in 2020.

The industry, which is key in accelerating economic activity through increased innovation, productivity, exports and middle-income class jobs, was last year hit by COVID-19 which saw players either close or change the way they conduct business.

Lusaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) former president Chris Kampamba said: “The cost of doing business substantially went up, public investment severely strained public finances, COVID-19 and the new employment code act affected most of the firms which laid off workers.”

Mr Kampamba is hopeful that LCCI will this year expand membership and lobby Government for various incentives.

However, local manufacturing giant Trade Kings Group remained resolute to contributing to the growth of the sector through investing in the Lusaka South Multi Facility Economic Zone by building world class manufacturing outfits.

General manager Lux Subramaniam said Trade Kings invested over US$50 million into the world class machinery and equipment.

"The investment covered beverages and detergents categories of the business. At the peak of the crisis, Trade Kings responded through increased production of