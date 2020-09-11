LCC, Zambian Breweries unite to fight alcohol abuse

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

LUSAKA City Council (LCC) and Zambian Breweries have partnered to enhance health education on responsible alcohol consumption.

The partnership is aimed at promoting a smart drinking campaign which seeks to inform people about the ills of alcohol abuse.

Zambian Breweries country director Jose Moran said the company is committed to implement initiatives that influence social behaviour towards responsible alcohol consumption.

Mr Moran said the sale of cheap unregulated illicit spirits commonly known as junta and