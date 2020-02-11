LCC to cut drinking hours

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE LUSAKA City Council (LCC) is reviewing laws to reduce the number of hours bars will be open for clients.

The proposal is to restrict drinking time to between 16:00 hours and 22:00 hours. Currently, bars are legally open between 10:00 hours and 22:00 hours.

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa said in an interview yesterday that people need to reduce the number of hours they spend on drinking alcohol and engage in economic activities which can contribute to the country’s economic growth CLICK TO READ MORE