LCC seeks K300,000 from Juldan Motors

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

LUSAKA City Council is demanding close to K300,000 from Juldan Motors Limited in uncollected bus loading fees and penalty for the period between 2020 and this year. The local authority is also seeking a declaration that the bus operator’s decision not to pay loading fees is illegal. Lusaka City Council is also claiming payment of interest for the time wasted. This is according to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court in which the local authority has cited Juldan Motors Limited as the defendant. In the statement of claim, the council states that through the Local Government Act, it is mandated to maintain and manage bus stations and markets in the capital city. “The defendant was at all material times operating at its offices on Freedom Way with routes to Johannesburg, Lundazi, and Mporokoso,” the statement reads in part. The local authority will state during trial that sometime in 2020, Juldan Motors Limited loaded passengers from its offices on Freedom Way for the Johannesburg, Lundazi and Mporokoso routes. “The plaintiff will further aver that the defendant’s offices on Freedom Way are and were at all material times never established CLICK TO READ MORE