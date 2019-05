KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

DIVISION One Zone One side Lusaka City Council (LCC) Football Club assistant coach Nchimunya Mwila has dropped charges against seven players who on Monday assaulted him over their eight months salary arrears.

Mwila said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that he decided to forgive the players because he is a parent.