LAZ suspends lawyer Madaika

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

LUSAKA lawyer Jeah Madaika has been suspended by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) for alleged professional misconduct involving US$550,000. Mr Madaika, of Messers J and M Advocates, was suspended on Friday by the legal practitioners’ committee of LAZ and his matter has been referred to the disciplinary committee for further action, according to a notice by LAZ honorary secretary Sachi Kateka. “By this notice, the said practitioner is not to appear in any court of law/tribunal and should not file any court process of whatever nature until further notice,” the notice reads in part. On March 31, this year, the legal practitioners’ committee received a complaint from First Capital Bank against Mr Madaika for professional misconduct. In their letter, the bank stated that on November 5, 2021, Mr Madaika, acting on behalf of Vortex Electrical Company Limited and Dipesh Shah, made an undertaking to release original title deeds relating to stand numbers 7226, 7227 and 7230 in Lusaka upon payment of US$500,000. The documents were CLICK TO READ MORE