LAZ backs ZIALE, questions universities

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE performance of law students at colleges and universities should be scrutinised before they are enrolled at the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE), the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has said.

LAZ president Eddie Mwitwa said in an interview yesterday that there should be an inquiry into the quality of students enrolled at ZIALE so that the institute can identify the root cause of the poor performance among examinations first attempters.