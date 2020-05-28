Lay hands on revolving fund, SMEs told

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE Zambia Export Development Fund (ZEDEF) has bemoaned the low uptake of US$3 million revolving fund by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are failing to access the export market.

Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) fund manager David Chewe said the ZEDEF objective is to increase non-traditional exports through provision of low-cost export finance across sectors.

The fund managed by ZDA was established as a revolving fund for exporters in 2016.

Dr Chewe said while coronavirus has disrupted the global supply chain, it also provides an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to