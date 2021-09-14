Lawyers speak out on Constitution amendments

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ONE of Zambia’s foremost legal minds, Patrick Mvunga, says there is need to clearly identify what needs to be amended before embarking on a Constitution-amendment process. Professor Mvunga, a constitutional lawyer, also says there must be wide consultations to ensure broad acceptability of the national document. He said amending the Constitution should be about Zambians and not an individual or a small group of people. On Sunday, Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe said Government will start a fresh constitutional reform process and that Zambians will decide whether to do it through a commission or technical committee. Mr Haimbe said the failed Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 will not be returned to Parliament.

Bill 10, which was introduced by Patriotic Front, failed to garner a two-thirds majority in Parliament, as most UPND and some independent Members of Parliament opposed it. Some contentious issues that were in Bill 10 are