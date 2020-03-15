Lawyers say FIFA fed with untruths, unbaked information

DIANA CHIPEPO, MATHEWS KABAMBA

Lusaka, Kitwe

IT’S the wrangles that have emerged in football are nowhere near the end with lawyers representing Damiano Mutale and Patson Lusaka writing to FIFA insisting that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) must respect the High Court Order that was issued last Wednesday halting the elections until April 6 or they will face the law.

On Friday, FIFA responded to the letter from FAZ demanding a full report on the sequences that have unfolded in the electoral process.

In a letter that was signed by FIFA senior governance services Sara Solemale, the world soccer governing body indicated that it is monitoring the happenings in the Zambian football.

Solemale noted that people who were not successful in the electoral process are the ones that have