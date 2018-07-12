Lawyers in dock over client’s K2 million

CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

A POLICE officer yesterday told the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court that he arrested two lawyers for allegedly stealing K2 million because they had no authority to move money from a client’s account to their personal one.This is in a case in which Jeah Madaika and Mwila Michael Chibiliti are jointly charged with LAICO Zambia accounts manager Clement Wonani in the fifth count of theft of money from LAICO Zambia.

Madaika, Chibiliti and Wonani are alleged to have stolen the money on February 27, 2016 while acting together.