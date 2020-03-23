Lawyer unmasks FAZ virus cover

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE statement by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) that elections have been postponed because of the coronavirus and not court proceedings is tantamount to contempt of court, lawyer Gilbert Phiri has said.

While it is true that all events have been postponed and cancelled due to the coronavirus, which has affected the entire world of sports, the FAZ elections and electoral process were stalled earlier following a court order.