Lawyer nabbed at court

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A LUSAKA lawyer representing three Pensions Insurance Authority (PIA) officials accused of abuse of authority was yesterday apprehended by police officers outside a courtroom, leaving his clients in limbo.

While Kaumbu Mwondela was waiting for his clients’ case to be called before Lusaka resident magistrate Felix Kaoma, officers picked him and he was whisked away to an unknown destination.

This is in a case three PIA officials are accused of illegally issuing an insurer’s licence to a director at Ultimate Insurance Company.

The accused are Christopher Mapani, 44, a registrar of Meanwood; Nicolaus Mbuya, 50, an insurance regulator of Ngwerere Avenue; and Titus Nkhwale, 45, a deputy registrar in charge of insurance of Woodlands.

